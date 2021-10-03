Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is trending on social media on Saturday night.

The video appears to show the first-year NFL head coach at a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife, Shelley.

Meyer and the Jaguars played at the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. It’s common for NFL teams to get the weekend off after playing on Thursday night. Meyer has family in Columbus and multiple restaurants in the area.

Ohio State played at Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. In the video, Meyer appears to be wearing an Ohio State pullover.

Unsurprisingly, football fans across the country have taken to social media to weigh in on the scandalous video.

Perhaps Meyer was just blowing off some steam following Thursday night’s loss. The Jaguars head coach said he was “devastated” following the Bengals’ game-winning field goal.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer told reporters postgame. “Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that, that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.”

Meyer’s former quarterback, Tim Tebow, thinks he’ll stick it out in the NFL.

“The one thing that I’d remind you of is when you say, ‘He might not last. He might not be around for a while.’ The other quality that he has is a crazy determination. He has a crazy determination. So while it might be hard, I think he’s going to be really determined. I think he expected to win all of those games. I think he expected to be 3-1 or 4-0,” Tebow said on First Take.

“He is taking that hard. But I also think that this dude is super resolute and super determined. I think he’ll continue to tweak and mold and change and get new guys in there and adapt and do whatever it takes because he’s so determined. I don’t think he’d quit without finding a way to turn the tide a little bit.”

Meyer and the Jaguars will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 10 against the Titans.