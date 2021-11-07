The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Urban Meyer Tonight

Urban Meyer on the Jaguars sideline on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NFL fans across social media are making the same joke about Urban Meyer following his big win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach secured the second win of his professional career on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville topped Buffalo, 9-6, in shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. It’s one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history, as the Jaguars entered Sunday’s game as a massive underdog.

However, Meyer and Co. were able to pull off the shocking upset.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Meyer, who caught fire for what he did following a Thursday night loss to Cincinnati.

The Jaguars lost to the Bengals on a Thursday night. The following Friday, Meyer was spotted getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer admittedly stayed in Ohio following the game, instead of returning to Florida with his team. He’s since apologized and admitted he shouldn’t have put himself in that situation.

However, following Sunday’s win against Buffalo, many are joking that Meyer will be back celebrating at the bar on Sunday night.

Have a nice, quiet evening celebrating the win, Urban.

