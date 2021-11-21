The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Coaching Staff Announces Significant Departure

Urban Meyer on the sideline on Sunday afternoon.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer lost the first member of his NFL staff on Sunday.

The team announced Jacksonville’s chief of staff Fernando Lovo, who joined the team from the Texas Longhorns is returning to Austin.

According to Lovo’s bio with the team, he “oversee[s] various football support departments while also serving as Coach Meyer’s main liaison with the Front Office executive leadership team and Team President.”

It hasn’t been reported why he’s leaving Urban Meyer and the Jags, but he likely won’t be the last to go. It’s been a rough start for Jacksonville and its first-year NFL head coach.

A staff shakeup is probably imminent.

Lovo previously worked with Meyer at his stops with Florida and Ohio State. After that, Meyer poured him to the NFL after serving under Tom Herman at Houston and UT.

His primary role at both schools was to lead off-field operations including: strength and conditioning, sports medicine, video, and non-coaching matters. Now Lovo is headed back to the Longhorns. Though it’s not apparent if it will be in the same capacity.

Earlier it was reported the Jaguars coaching staff is at odds over Trevor Lawrence’s development.

The rookie QB has seen his share of struggles to start the season. Through nine games, the No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 1,983 yards, 8 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

