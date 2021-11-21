Urban Meyer’s Coaching Staff Announces Significant Departure

Urban Meyer lost the first member of his NFL staff on Sunday.

The team announced Jacksonville’s chief of staff Fernando Lovo, who joined the team from the Texas Longhorns is returning to Austin.

"Changes, whether Urban Meyer stays or not, are coming to that coaching staff." —@JasonLaCanfora on the latest in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/pB4quETR1k — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 21, 2021

According to Lovo’s bio with the team, he “oversee[s] various football support departments while also serving as Coach Meyer’s main liaison with the Front Office executive leadership team and Team President.”

It hasn’t been reported why he’s leaving Urban Meyer and the Jags, but he likely won’t be the last to go. It’s been a rough start for Jacksonville and its first-year NFL head coach.

A staff shakeup is probably imminent.

Lovo previously worked with Meyer at his stops with Florida and Ohio State. After that, Meyer poured him to the NFL after serving under Tom Herman at Houston and UT.

Trevor Lawrence's struggles leading to debate within staff about the Jags offense. Expect staff changes next yearhttps://t.co/jE9R9biozI — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 21, 2021

His primary role at both schools was to lead off-field operations including: strength and conditioning, sports medicine, video, and non-coaching matters. Now Lovo is headed back to the Longhorns. Though it’s not apparent if it will be in the same capacity.

Earlier it was reported the Jaguars coaching staff is at odds over Trevor Lawrence’s development.

The rookie QB has seen his share of struggles to start the season. Through nine games, the No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 1,983 yards, 8 touchdowns and nine interceptions.