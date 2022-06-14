Urgency For Baker Mayfield Trade: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After months of speculation, a Baker Mayfield trade could finally be happening soon.

Jonathan Jones reported on Tuesday morning that trade talks between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns have continued, but the main issue is still his salary.

Jones is also reporting that the Panthers want to get this done sooner rather than later since they want to get him in minicamp. However, Cleveland still doesn't seem to be in a rush to deal him.

Cleveland has held that stance ever since the team acquired Deshaun Watson. The Browns want to trade Mayfield on their terms and get what they think is fair value for him.

The NFL world is excited by this report as a deal could be announced any day now.

"This might be the only move to make for the Browns. And the Panthers could get Baker Mayfield at an incredible discount. Not that he was worth much, to begin with," one fan tweeted.

Mayfield would likely come in and start over Sam Darnold, who struggled last season for Carolina.

It remains to be seen if the Panthers can get to the finish line with this one.