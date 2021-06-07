U.S. Soccer Had Disastrous Start Against Mexico Tonight

The U.S. men’s national team is taking on Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday evening. It’s been roughly two years since the United States took on its North American rival in a competitive match. Soccer fans across the country were extremely excited for this one.

Unfortunately, the USMNT got off to a disastrous start.

Mexico scored seconds into the contest on Sunday night following a brutal giveaway from the United States.

The Americans had a disastrous giveaway on the back line, allowing Mexico’s Jesús Corona to capitalize with a goal.

Mexico take the lead 62 seconds into the @CNationsLeague Final

That’s certainly not how you want to start a game if you’re the United States. There’s still nearly 90 minutes of action left in this one, but American fans are understandably disappointed by the rough start.

The CONCACAF Nations League final is currently airing on the CBS Sports Network.