U.S. Senator Reacts To ESPN Suspending Adrian Wojnarowski

The United States senator who was told “f–k you” by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reacted to his suspension.

ESPN has reportedly suspended the longtime NBA insider for his crude email to United States senator Josh Hawley.

Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri, had sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league for its relationship with China. Wojnarowski was sent the email and responded “f–k you” (without the dashes).

Outkick.com reported on Saturday night that ESPN has suspended Wojnarowski. Hawley responded to the suspension on Twitter.

“don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of @NBA about their pro-#China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake,” he wrote.

.@espn don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of @NBA about their pro-#China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake https://t.co/No0rG4mS1L — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 12, 2020

Wojnarowski previously apologized for his email, which was publicly condemned by ESPN.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski said in a statement on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN released a statement on Wojnarowski’s email earlier in the week.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Several NBA players have reacted on Twitter to Wojnarowski’s suspension, including Lou Williams and Enes Kanter.