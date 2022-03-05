USA Basketball Reacts To Brittney Griner Arrest News

Just moments ago, USA Basketball released a statement to address the developing Brittney Griner situation.
“USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia. Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns,” the statement reads.
USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia. Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns.
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 5, 2022
Griner is reportedly in custody in Russia. She was detained at a Russian airport after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage.
“The Russian Federal Customs Service said that its officials had detained an American basketball player after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow,” the New York Times reports.
“The Customs Service said in a statement that the player had won two Olympic gold medals with the United States, but it did not release the player’s name. The Russian news agency TASS, citing a law enforcement source, identified the player as Brittney Griner, a seven-time W.N.B.A. All-Star center for the Phoenix Mercury. Griner won gold medals with the U.S. women’s national basketball team in 2021 and 2016.”
This is obviously a frightening situation considering what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine right now.
Griner has been playing overseas during the WNBA’s offseason.