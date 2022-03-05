USA Basketball Reacts To Brittney Griner Arrest News

“USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia. Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns,” the statement reads.

Griner is reportedly in custody in Russia. She was detained at a Russian airport after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage.