USA Fans Are Furious With Referee On Monday Afternoon

The USA is in the middle of a heated match against Wales to kick off their World Cup run, but the referees are making the game very hard for fans to enjoy.

In the first 13 minutes of play, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar issued two yellow cards, first to defender Sergino Dest and then to midfielder Weston McKennie. Both were a bit too questionable for some fans' liking.

There have been a number of other calls that have caused fans' anger to start boiling, ranging from controversial goal kick decisions to no-foul calls.

As a result, fans are absolutely shredding Al-Jassim for his officiating today. Here are some of the less violent comments on the referee:

Fortunately for the USMNT, a little bad officiating wasn't enough to keep them out of the back of the net.

In the 36th minute, USMNT striker Tim Weah opened up the team's scoring with a scintillating goal set up by Christian Pulisic to take a 1-0 lead.

It was the first goal for the United States in the World Cup since the 2014 Round of 16 against Belgium.

But the poor officiating from Al-Jassim continued after the goal with a ticky-tack yellow card issued to Wales forward Gareth Bale.

This is going to be a long one.

