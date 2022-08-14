USA Football Releases Statement On Texas Youth Coach Tragedy

A tragic series of events unfolded in Texas over the weekend that led to the senseless killing of a local little league football coach.

On Sunday, USA Football released an official statement on the matter, denouncing the act, and saying that there is "no place in our world" for such violence.

USA Football is deeply saddened by the violent events at a youth football game in Texas this weekend where a coach was shot and killed. There is no place in your world - certainly not in any youth sport - for such violence and gross disregard for human life. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim's families and all traumatized by this horrific and tragic event.

Tied to the fatal shooting is former Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub.

According to reports, eyewitness testimony has linked one of the Talib brothers as "possibly" being the triggerman.

There is an active warrant out for Yaqub Talib's arrest and Lancaster police are looking for any and all help in finding the Texas native's whereabouts.