USA Hockey Player Stretchered Off Following Scary Injury

A United States women’s hockey player was stretchered off the ice following a scary injury at the Winter Olympics on Thursday morning.

Brianna Decker, a 30-year-old assistant captain for the American team, had to be stretchered off the ice following an apparent leg injury.

The United States women’s hockey team was playing its opening game at the Beijing Olympics.

The Associated Press had more on the injury:

Decker yelped out in pain several times while lying on the ice after being tripped from behind by Finland’s Ronja Savolainen to the left of the U.S. net in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s, and the two fell awkwardly to the ice with the Finland player landing on top of the American. Decker yelled as she was being tended to by a team doctor, and the veteran forward was unable to put any weight on her left leg as she was loaded on to a stretcher. As Decker was being stretchered off, U.S. coach Joel Johnson could be heard asking the official whether a penalty would be called, before being told no.

Team USA went on to win the game, 5-2.

Decker is playing in her third Olympics.