With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, fans were getting excited about tuning in to tonight’s USA Track and Field trials at the world-renowned Hayward Field. Unfortunately, there’s a new delay in action.

USA Track & Field has announced a delay in action. Why? The weather. Eugene is typically home to some of the most gorgeous summer weather you’ve ever seen. But a heat wave has struck the Pacific Northwest.

It’s supposedly 105 degrees in Eugene at the moment. Temperatures could hit as high as 112 degrees by this evening. USA Track & Field isn’t going to risk sending out its athletes in such heat. It will, instead, delay action.

Trials will supposedly resume at 11:30 p.m. ET, but that could be subject to change.

BREAKING: The #TrackFieldTrials21 events are now postponed and will resume at 8:30pm PT. Please stay tuned for an updated schedule. #TrackTown20 — USATF (@usatf) June 27, 2021

This is obviously an unfortunate development for East Coast viewers hoping to watch today’s action at Hayward Field. But the weather is playing spoiler.

When the action does resume, a few event finals will take place. Those include the men’s long jump, women’s 400 meter hurdles and men’s 200 meter race, including several others.

Here’s a look at when those events are expected to take place with the delay accounted for.

Men’s Long Jump Final – 11:30 p.m. ET

Women’s 400m hurdles Final – 12:20 a.m. ET

Women’s 800m – 12:30 a.m. ET

Men’s 1500m – 12:40 a.m. ET

Men’s 200m – 12:52 a.m. ET

Stay tuned for further updates surrounding the USA Track and Field trials. Times are subject to change if excessive heat continues into the evening in Eugene.