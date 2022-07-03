USC Baseball Names Former MLBer As New Manager

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

After back-to-back losing seasons and a 21-39 record in the Pac-12, Jason Gill was let go as manager of the USC Trojans baseball team. His successor is someone who knows the college game and the pro game.

On Sunday, USC announced Andy Stankiewicz as their new baseball manager. Stankiewicz comes fresh off a wildly successful 11-year run as head coach at Grand Canyon and has won 80 games over the past two seasons.

"I am thrilled to be the next head coach of the most prestigious baseball program in the country, the University of Southern California," Stankiewicz said in a statement. "I want to thank (the sport administrator) for entrusting me with the development of our young men to be champions on and off the field. Our program will be one that represents the Trojan Family well and makes our alumni proud. Fight On!"

Stankiewicz takes over a USC team that has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2015. The program has not won the regular season title or appeared in the College World Series in 20 years.

New York Yankees fans might remember Andy Stankiewicz from his 1992 rookie season, where he hit .268 and had a .348 slugging percentage in 116 games. Or perhaps from his run as manager of the minor league Staten Island Yankees from 2004 to 2005.

Stankiewicz went into college coaching in 2006 working as an assistant at Arizona State and helping the program develop 29 drafted MLB players.

But it was his stint with the Antelopes that catapulted Stankiewicz to national prominence. After taking over Grand Canyon in 2012, he oversaw their successful return to Division I in 2014 and had them on top of the Western Athletic Conference within a couple of years.

He is 341-239-2 in his career and has been to the NCAA Regional twice.

Did USC make the right hire?