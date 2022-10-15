USC Legend Matt Leinart Getting Crushed For 'Too Soon' Tweet About Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Fox Sports analyst Matt Leinart at the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

During the first half of Saturday's marquee matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee, the Volunteers jumped out to an early 28-10 lead.

College football analyst Matt Leinart bought into the hype early, sharing this "premature tweet" about the rolling Tennessee squad:

"If anyone doesn’t have Tenn #1 team in the country after this weekend then you aren’t watching…….. (premature tweet)," he wrote.

The Crimson Tide stormed back to tie the game up a 28-28. Tennessee then score another TD, moving the score to 34-28.

Leinart is taking some heat for his early tweet.

"Kiss of death. Bama comes back," one fan wrote.

"Still lots of time left!! Tenn will choked away this game.." another added.

"Matty don’t jinx it," another said.

There's still a lot of football left as these two unbeaten teams battle for higher position in the top-25 poll.