USC, UCLA Rumored To Join Big Ten: College Football World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Nate Meadors #22 of the UCLA Bruins breaks up a pass to Steven Mitchell Jr. #4 of the USC Trojans during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In a move that has the potential to destroy the Pac-12 Conference, USC and UCLA are rumored to be jumping ship.

On Thursday, Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner reported that USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten Conference. The move could be completed as soon as 2024.

However, Wilner made it clear that this plan is not set in stone. The move has not been finalized at the highest levels needed to put it into motion.

College football fans, analysts and general people close to the game recognize the potential historical significance of this move. Though some believe that it's going to make for some silly matchups as well.

It's hard to understate how big of a deal USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 would potentially be for the conference. It would be on par with Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 - maybe worse.

USC and UCLA boast one of the biggest viewer markets in the entire country. Taking that Los Angeles market away from the Pac-12 would be a huge financial blow.

For the Big Ten, the move would help them keep pace with the SEC in the apparent race to create an impossible super conference.

But as Jon Wilner made clear, this plan is not set in stone. The rumor may only wind up being a rumor.

If it's not... look out.