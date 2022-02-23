For the first time in 37 years, the United States Football League (USFL) held a draft on Tuesday night.

Failing to compete with the NFL on its first attempt, the original USFL closed up shop in 1986 after four seasons (1982-1985). And while this 2022 version technically isn’t the same league, it features eight teams with eight of the original USFL team names.

Tonight and tomorrow, each team is tasked with filling 38-man active rosters and seven-man practice squads. The first round was designated to selections at the quarterback position.

Here are the results of this inaugural first round:

Michigan Panthers — Shea Patterson (Ole Miss, Michigan, NFL reserve) Tampa Bay Bandits — Jordan Ta’amu (Ole Miss, XFL) Philadelphia Stars — Bryan Scott (Occidental College, CFL) New Jersey Generals — Ben Holmes (Tarleton State, IFL) Houston Gamblers — Clayton Thorson (Northwestern, NFL reserve) Birmingham Stallions — Alex McGough (FIU, NFL reserve) Pittsburgh Maulers — Kyle Lauletta (Richmond, NFL reserve) New Orleans Breakers — Kyle Sloter (Southern Miss, Northern Colorado, NFL reserve)

Round 1 ✅ Which QB are you most excited to see play this April? pic.twitter.com/c7YCER42WS — USFL (@USFL) February 23, 2022

The football world took to Twitter to react to these picks.

Some are excited about some bonus football.

“THIS IS EXTREMELY FUN,” one fan wrote.

“Couple of former #FCS QBs. Will be fun to track how many FCS guys end up in this league,” another said.

There's some interesting names in here. Cant wait for the league to start https://t.co/nLox9IJa4E — The Jellicle Sarge (@The_Thunderbite) February 23, 2022

Others aren’t so convinced this league will last.

“League going under confirmed. This is the best 8 guys they could find?” one fan asked.

“Saw the words ‘Shea Patterson’ and that was all I needed to know that this league will be unwatchable,” another said.

The draft will continue through tonight and into tomorrow with 35 total rounds. Each round will be designated to a specific position group.

The 2022 season is set to begin in April.