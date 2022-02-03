USMNT Coach Getting Crushed For What He Did Tonight

The United States men’s national team defeated Honduras, 3-0, in World Cup qualifying in Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

The win inches the USMNT closer to World Cup qualification. The 2022 World Cup is set to be played in Qatar at the end of the year.

Late in the match, U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter stepped away from the bench and took a photo with some fans.

Not everyone is thrilled with the look.

Gregg Berhalter took a picture with fans 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 the USMNT’s win 📸 (via @USMNT) pic.twitter.com/eMvjljTY3M — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 3, 2022

Berhalter has faced some criticism in recent days for his management of the talented United States men’s national team, with many questioning his lineup decisions.

This isn’t anything strategy-related, but many still had an issue with it.

gregg berhalter taking a pic DURING THE GAME what is happening USMNT MADNESS pic.twitter.com/2ynkVmbv05 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) February 3, 2022

Fans seem to be somewhat split, though.

“That should be a fireable offense wtf is he doing we’re in the middle of a WCQ,” one fan tweeted.

“Anybody calling for his head needs to calm down. Less than 10 minutes left in a game that’s over. Play isn’t active. Let’s give the fans some love. They probs gave him like a beer or hand warmer in exchange. Calm down and let him thank the fans,” another fan added.

Greg Berhalter knows he’s not playing some role on Ted Laso right? This is real life, and he’s taking photos with fans during the middle of the game. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/sSEeuj0EKo — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) February 3, 2022

It was freezing cold in Minnesota tonight, so the fans who came out and supported the team are deserving of praise.

Just maybe do it once the match has finished…