USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination

The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.

Speaking to the media after the game, Berhalter said that the USMNT simply doesn't have an elite goalscorer like the Netherlands did. He pointed specifically to Netherlands goalscorer Memphis Depay, who on top of being a superstar for the Oranje is also a dominant force at the club level in the Champions League.

“We don’t have a Memphis Depay right now, who’s scoring in the Champions League," Berhalter said.

Berhalter is getting some pushback for that statement from fans on Twitter though. Some are pointing out that Berhalter himself hamstrung the team's attacking potential with some of his questionable roster and lineup decisions.

"Hardly gives Reyna any time, doesn't pick Pepi or Pefok, then complains about lack of attacking quality," one user replied, adding a thinking face emoji.

"No our number 10 (Christian Pulisic) only scored against Real Madrid the semi finals. Stop letting the quality of our players mask the stink of a manager this guy is," wrote another.

"Yet he started (Jesus) Ferreira lol. Times up GGG. It's time for a real competent coach that will take this team to the next level," a third wrote.

Clearly the USMNT has some soul-searching to do. They scored only three goals in four games, looked exhausted late in several games and made a number of questionable lineup decisions over their World Cup run.

Berhalter will have a lot to answer for in the coming weeks.

The USMNT will be be back in action in late-January.