USWNT Receives Draw For 2023 World Cup

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 12: The United States celebrate a goal by Trinity Rodman #14 (C-L) during the second half against Uzbekistan at Subaru Park on April 12, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

We're nine months away from the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with the USWNT heading in as the two-time defending champions. Today, we learned who their first opponents will be.

The draw for the World Cup was held this morning. The USWNT was placed in Group E and drawn with No. 8 The Netherlands, No. 34 Vietnam and the winner of the playoff between Portugal, Cameroon and Thailand.

Their title defense will begin on July 22 at Eden Park in Auckland against Vietnam. The USWNT face the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final on July 27 at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Finally, the USWNT will return to Eden Mark on August 1 for their final group stage game against the playoff winner.

The USWNT head into the 2023 World Cup as winners of the last two World Cups. In eight editions of the World Cup, they have never finished worse than third in the tournament.

This time, the USWNT will have a new head coach at the helm. Vlatko Andonovski took over for Jill Ellis the October after their 2019 World Cup win and has won 80.4-percent of his games since taking over.

Winning a World Cup would cement Andonovski as the best coach in women's soccer, and give the USWNT an historic fifth world title.

Will the USWNT win the 2023 World Cup?