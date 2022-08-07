USWNT Stars Asking For Privacy While Away From Team

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Ashlyn Harris #18 and teammate Ali Krieger #11 pose with the World Cup after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France final match between the Netherlands and the United States at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Brad Smith/isiphotos.com/Getty Images) Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are partners on the U.S. women's national team, NJ/NY Gotham FC and in their personal lives. This week those latter two items crossed paths before a game.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Krieger and Harris announced that they are dealing with "a family matter" and will not be available for today's game against the Chicago Red Stars.

"Hi everyone! We’re so sad to not be with our team tonight at the match vs. Chicago. We are dealing with a family matter, but we wish the team nothing but the best and we ask for your support and privacy at this time, thank you!" Harris and Krieger both said in a tweet.

Gotham FC have already announced that Krieger and Harris have been granted excused absences until further notice.

Ashlyn Harris is a two-time World Cup champion and was voted to the NWSL Best XI in 2016. She has been capped for the USWNT 25 times.

Ali Krieger has been capped for the USWNT 108 times and has shared in World Cup victory with Harris twice. She was voted to the CONCACAF Team of the Decade for 2011 to 2020.

Harris and Krieger have played together at the club level for the better part of a decade too. They got engaged in 2019 and adopted their daughter Sloane in 2021.

We wish them the best as they deal with their personal matter.