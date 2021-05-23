Someone get Bear River High School center fielder Olivia Taylor a gold glove. The Utah athlete made one of the most incredible catches you’ll ever see, to take a home run away from Tooele High School, and help her team capture a state championship.

Bear River trailed the best of three series 1-0 entering Saturday. They played a double-header to decide things this afternoon, and Taylor made the clear highlight of the day, and perhaps of any softball game this year in the fifth inning of the first game.

Trailing 4-1, Tooele’s Caitlyn Marshall hit a blast to center. Taylor went back on the ball, leapt backwards over the fence, and made an incredible catch on what would have definitely been a homer.

Video of the catch has started to go viral on Saturday night, with a number of outlets picking it up. You should be seeing plenty of this one over the next day.

CATCH OF THE YEAR!!! Watch Bear River Center Fielder Olivia Taylor going airborne, clearing the fence to make this catch in the @UHSAAinfo State Championship game. @KSLSports l @BRHSinfo l @BearRiverCoach pic.twitter.com/9aw1f1Fhu5 — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) May 22, 2021

Bear River held on to win the first game 4-2 to even the series, and then ran it up in the rubber game, 14-6 to capture their 10th Utah state championship.

Winning a state title would’ve made today unforgettable for Taylor and her team no matter what. Throwing an all-time catch into the mix really takes things up to another level.