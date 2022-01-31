Utah Jazz Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

A difficult month for the Utah Jazz grew worse on Monday when the team learned that veteran Joe Ingles suffered a season-ending injury over the weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ingles sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s game between the Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The devastating injury to Ingles occurred in the second quarter of Sunday night’s contest. The 34-year-old drove to the basket on the left side of the court, but slipped while trying to go up for a layup. He fell to the ground and immediately grabbed for his left knee.

Ingles underwent an MRI back in Salt Lake City on Monday. He is now expected to undergo surgery to repair the damage in his left knee in two weeks.

Ingles is expected to have surgery within the next two weeks, sources said. He's in the final year of his contract with the Jazz and was the league's runner-up for the Sixth Man Award a season ago. https://t.co/VVZEaUA4JC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2022

Ingles has been a loyal member of the Jazz for the last eight years and has been an important contributor once again during the 2021-22 campaign. He is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 25.2 minutes per game this season. Just last year, he finished runner-up for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award to Utah teammate Jordan Clarkson.

Although there’s never a good time to suffer a torn ACL, the timing of Ingles’ injury is particularly devastating. The 34-year-old veteran is the final year of his contract with the Jazz that pays him $13 million this season.

Utah was already banged-up before Ingles suffered the year-ending injury against the Timberwolves. Donovan Mitchell missed his seventh straight game with a concussion and Rudy Gobert missed his fourth game with a left calf strain on Sunday.

The Jazz have lost their last five games and eight of their last 10, dropping to fourth place in the Western Conference at 30-21.