Utah Jazz Rookie Was Reportedly Involved In Car Accident

One Utah Jazz rookie is off to a rough start in his NBA career following a recent accident.

According to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, Jazz rookie shooting guard Johnny Juzang was involved in a car accident on Saturday. As a result, he is not practicing with the Jazz Summer League Team today.

Further details on the extent of the accident aren't yet available. But given that Walden called his absence from practice "a precautionary measure," it sounds like it wasn't serious.

Fortunately, it looks like Juzang's accident won't hurt his upcoming NBA deal. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that he will soon formally sign with the Jazz on a two-way deal.

Johnny Juzang was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and joined the Kentucky Wildcats, where he played behind Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickly as a freshman. After limited action, he transferred to UCLA, where he quickly became a star.

In two seasons with the Bruins, Juzang made 55 starts and averaged over 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He earned All-Pac-12 honors twice including First-Team honors this past season.

But despite his success at UCLA, Juzang went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Jazz picked him up as an undrafted free agent and have since assigned him to the Salt Lake City Stars.

We wish Johnny Juzang a swift recovery.