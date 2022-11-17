UVA Shooting Suspect's Last Words Before Killing Revealed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 30: A general view of Scott Stadium taken during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Southern California Trojans at Scott Stadium on August 30, 2008 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Christopher Darnell Jones, the suspect in the recent University of Virginia shooting, reportedly had some "bizarre" final words before killing three UVA football players on Sunday night.

Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old pre-med student, was on the charter bus when the shooting occurred. During a recent interview with Philadelphia's KYW-TV, the UVA student recounted the tragic event.

"Chris got up and pushed Lavel. And then after he pushed him, he was like, 'You guys are always messing with me.' He said something weird like that. But it was very bizarre because they didn't talk to him the whole trip," Lynch said.

The three deceased victims in the shooting were active football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry. The two surviving wounded victims are football player Michael Hollins Jr. and sophomore Marlee Morgan.

Another witness says Jones shot and killed Chandler while he was asleep on the bus.

The suspect's father, Christopher Darnell Jones Sr., said his son "had some problems." He said he'd spoken to Jones Jr. about some people picking on him last month, and that he was "real paranoid" the last time they spoke.

UVA resumed its normal class schedule for the first time on Wednesday.