Uvalde High School Wins Football Game In Epic Fashion

There are certain moments in sports where you just can't help but get the chills. That was the case on Friday night after watching the Uvalde High School football team stage a comeback in its home opener.

With 36 seconds left to go, Uvalde's offense busted through C.C. Winn High School's defense with a 51-yard run.

On the very next play, Uvalde took the lead with a one-handed touchdown reception.

The crowd erupted into a frenzy once Uvalde took a 34-28 lead.

With just 12 seconds remaining on the clock, Uvalde's special teams and defense did what needed to be done to preserve the lead.

Last year, Uvalde's football team had a 2-8 record. This season is off to a much different start.

Uvalde is currently 2-0 this season, with wins over Carrizo Springs and C.C. Winn High School.

Following the season opener, Eluterio Rendon had a beautiful message on how the Uvalde community inspires the team.

"It was just a sign that the 21 angels are looking down at this community, and saying that they're here, that they're still present, and that they will remain present. So that was a pretty, pretty special moment," Rendon said, via ABC.