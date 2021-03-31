Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia’s College Acceptance

This week saw some happy news hit the the Bryant household.

On Tuesday afternoon, Vanessa Bryant shared an Instagram video of her daughter Natalia, 18, joyously celebrating her acceptance to the University of Southern California.

“I got in!” Natalia exclaimed as she jumped up and down in her USC sweatshirt.

Along with the clip, the proud mother shared a touching message about her late husband, Kobe.

“Tears of joy,” Vanessa wrote. “I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn”

The Bryants lost Kobe and 13-year-old Gigi a little over a year ago in a tragic helicopter crash. The January, 2020 Calabasas, California accident claimed the lives of seven others as well.

Vanessa currently lives in Los Angles with Natalia and their other two daughters: Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months. While her 18-year-old daughter has been accepted to some other schools across the country, the longtime LA mother is openly hoping Natalia stays put in California.

“So glad you got accepted but too far… j/k,” Vanessa said of her acceptance to Loyola Marymount.

“Yay! Closer to home,” she said after Natalia was accepted to University of California, Irvine.

With USC’s campus right at home in LA, Vanessa is certainly thrilled by the acceptance news.

Congrats Natalia!