Vanessa Bryant Shares A Heartwarming Message On Instagram

The late Kobe Bryant was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was elected in his first year of eligibility.

“Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate,” his wife, Vanessa Bryant, told ESPN on Saturday. “We’re incredibly proud of him. And there’s some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

Bryant, who played for the Lakers from 1996-2016, was killed in a helicopter accident in late January. The crash also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartwarming message on Instagram following the Hall of Fame news on Saturday.

“I love and miss you so much, Papi,” she wrote.

Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, among others.

“It’s definitely the peak of his NBA career, and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a steppingstone to be here,” Vanessa Bryant added to ESPN.