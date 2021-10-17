Sports fans are understandably outraged by the latest news about Vanessa Bryant and Los Angeles County.

Bryant and the other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash are reportedly suing Los Angeles County for the crash site photos that leaked. Immediately following the crash, which killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, photos of the crash site leaked.

The victims’ families are reportedly suing Los Angeles County for damages over the leaks, claiming emotional distress. However, Los Angeles County is reportedly interested in getting Vanessa Bryant to submit to psychiatric testing to prove that the photos caused the damage.

The county reportedly believes that it could just be the crash, not the photos, that caused the emotional distress.

“It does not take an expert — and it certainly does not take an involuntary eight-hour psychiatric examination — for a jury to assess the nature and extent of the emotional distress caused by Defendants’ misconduct,” attorneys for Bryant said.

Sports fans are not happy with Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County wants Vanessa Bryant and others to take a psychiatric exam ahead of trial over leaked photos of helicopter crash https://t.co/9r9tJ7SIkK — CNN (@CNN) October 17, 2021

“Re-traumatizing the families of crash victims to get yourself out of a lawsuit for being careless enough to allow crash scene photos to end up in the hands of those who would exploit them. As if going to trial instead of settling it will make you look better,” one fan tweeted.

“The fact that L.A County is requesting Vanessa Bryant, her daughters, and the individuals who lost their loved ones on that crash, to seek psychiatric exams to see if they’re emotionally distressed and whether that comes in to play with their lawsuit, is absolutely sick,” another fan added.

Some, though, believe it’s just standard practice.

“Plaintiffs’ claims involve emotional distress. The county is trying to assess the claims objectively. This is standard stuff,” another fan added.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

A hearing on the matter is reportedly scheduled for November, with the trial date set for February.