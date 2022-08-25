Vanessa Bryant Makes Decision About Court Case Payout

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Laine Bryant arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Vanessa Bryant isn't going to be keeping the money that she won from L.A. County on Wednesday night.

Bryant, the late wife of Kobe Bryant and the mother of Gianna Bryant, won the money after a jury decided that she has suffered severe emotional distress from the thought of the helicopter crash site photos going public.

She won $16 million from L.A. County but has decided to donate it to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

The deputies that took photos of the crash site shared them for the whole world to see at a local bar.

The verdicts in this case were against the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and the L.A. County Fire Department.

After the verdict was read, Bryant started to cry.

This donation is one heck of a gesture from the Bryant family.