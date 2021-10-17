Los Angeles County Has A Request For Vanessa Bryant

Los Angeles County reportedly has a request for Vanessa Bryant regarding her lawsuit about the leaked photos of the 2020 helicopter crash.

Photos from the crash site leaked to the media immediately following the death of Kobe Bryant, their daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant has filed a civil lawsuit against Los Angeles County, claiming damages from the photos that she believes were unprofessionally shared. The lawsuit reportedly claims civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy.

Los Angeles County, however, wants Vanessa Bryant to submit to psychiatric testing to prove that her distress was caused by the photos.

According to CNN, a “central tenet” of the country’s defense is that the “severe emotional and mental injuries were not caused by any conduct of Defendants, but rather by the tragic helicopter crash and resulting deaths of their loved ones.”

Los Angeles County reportedly claims that Bryant and others are seeking “tens of millions of dollars to compensate them for their alleged mental and emotional injuries.”

A hearing is reportedly scheduled for early November, with the trial set for February 2022.