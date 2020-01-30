Vanessa Bryant Releases Statement On Deaths Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, the longtime wife of Kobe Bryant, has released a heartfelt statement on Sunday’s tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of her husband, her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant married in 2001 and had four children together.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter died Sunday morning in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. They were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Academy.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa Bryant added.

Vanessa Bryant shared information on how to help support all of the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy.

“To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org,” she wrote.

Vanessa Bryant ended her statement with a heartfelt message for everyone:

“Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me.”