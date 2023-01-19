Vegas Had Interesting Tom Brady Announcement Last Year

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Football fans looking for where Tom Brady will be playing next have wondered if Las Vegas might hold the answers.

Some think the Las Vegas Raiders are the perfect landing spot for Brady as he enters free agency. Brady has one connection to the Raiders, his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is the team's head coach.

But that's not all. In September 2022, Wynn Las Vegas announced a special partnership with Tom Brady's TB12.

Body coaches from the program are ready for hire at the hotel.

Here's more from the announcement:

If you’ve ever admired the exceptional play of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, you can now access his game-changing system of wellness principles, only at Wynn Las Vegas. TB12, the revolutionary performance and recovery method pioneered by Brady and his Body Coach Alex Guerrero, has partnered with Wynn to offer sessions with TB12 Body Coaches exclusively in Las Vegas at the Fitness Center at Encore.

While the announcement was from a few months ago, some are using the news as a possible primer for Brady leaving Florida for Las Vegas.

Will he play for the Raiders in 2023?