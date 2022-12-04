Vegas Releases Its College Football Playoff Picks
The College Football Playoff field hasn't been finalized yet, but Las Vegas is already releasing its picks for the games.
It's expecting No. 1 seed Georgia to face No. 4 seed Ohio State, with No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU.
Who's going to emerge with victories in those games?
Here are the picks.
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Vegas' pick: Georgia by 6.5 points
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Vegas' pick: Michigan by 9.5 points
The official College Football Playoff field will be set at noon E.T. on ESPN.