Vegas Releases Its College Football Playoff Picks

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff field hasn't been finalized yet, but Las Vegas is already releasing its picks for the games.

It's expecting No. 1 seed Georgia to face No. 4 seed Ohio State, with No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU.

Who's going to emerge with victories in those games?

Here are the picks.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Vegas' pick: Georgia by 6.5 points

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Vegas' pick: Michigan by 9.5 points

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The official College Football Playoff field will be set at noon E.T. on ESPN.