Former NFL Tight End Launches His Acting Career

A former NFL tight end is hoping to become the next Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or Terry Crews.

Vernon Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end, retired from the National Football League following the 2019 season. The 37-year-old former NFL star doesn’t plan on stepping away from the public spotlight, though.

The former Maryland Terrapins star is pursuing a career in acting.

Davis, a Washington, D.C. native, told ESPN.com’s John Keim that he has big plans for his acting future. He believes that people will eventually know him more for his acting than his football career.

“Over time I’ll probably show up in so many projects that people will get used to seeing me as an actor and forget about me as a player,” Davis told Keim. “I think about watching Terry Crews and The Rock and you see them and you don’t think about them as athletes, because you see them in so many different projects. That will probably happen with me.”

We’ve seen former athletes become successful in acting. Davis is hoping he will be next.

“I would love to do some of the same things [The] Rock is doing,” Davis said. “I like his work ethic. . . . I know what I’m doing and where I want to be. I can see it.”

It will be fun to see what kind of roles Davis takes.