Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves received a taunting penalty during the first half of this year’s Super Bowl, despite being listed as inactive for the big game.

After safety Jessie Bates III picked off Matthew Stafford late in the second quarter, Hargreaves, dressed in street clothes, ran out onto the field to celebrate with his teammates in the endzone.

He was immediately flagged for the penalty and cost his team 15 yards.

On Saturday, Hargreaves received some further punishment from the NFL. The league has reportedly fined the veteran corner $5,555.

The NFL fined #Bengals DB Vernon Hargreaves $5,555 after he was flagged for coming off the bench in street clothes to celebrate at the 2-minute warning following DB Jessie Bates’ interception in the end zone in Super Bowl LVI. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Feel bad for him, I think the embarrassment alone is enough,” one fan wrote.

“I feel like organizations just roll a dice to figure out what the fine comes out to be. Probably pretty fun, might be why they are given so often,” another said.

“Where does the NFL get these fine prices? $5,555? I’d figure it be a nice rounded number,” another added.

5,000 of that was for rocking socks with sandals. https://t.co/NTBpW8cKJz — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 19, 2022

After this penalty for Vernon Hargreaves, the Bengals went on to fall just short of their Super Bowl dreams with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.