Veteran Arizona Cardinals Player Makes Official Decision On 2022 Season

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A veteran Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman is returning to the team for the upcoming season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has informed the team that he will play this season.

Hudson didn't participate in the mandatory minicamp last month, which led some people to believe that he could retire.

Hudson's absence also wasn't excused at the time, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"We're working through something with him," Kingsbury said last month.

Whatever they were working through with Hudson has been resolved. He's set to be the team's starting center again and will give quarterback Kyler Murray added protection when he's in the pocket.

Hudson still has two years left on his contract and is set to make close to $11 million this season.