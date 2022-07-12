Veteran Big Ten Football Player Announces His Retirement
Earlier this week, a veteran Big Ten football player announced his retirement from the game of football.
Cormac Sampson, an offensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers, is calling it a career. In a statement to Badger247, Sampson said he graduated in the spring and is choosing to focus on his career as an educator.
Here's what he said, via 247Sports:
"I have graduated this past spring and I felt like for my professional career as an educator I needed to pursue that more fully than having another year in college football," Sampson said. "It was fully my choice and I'm proud of what I accomplished as a Badger. I look forward to rooting on the guys this upcoming year."
Sampson appeared in 32 games for the Badgers during his collegiate career with six starts.