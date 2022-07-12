Veteran Big Ten Football Player Announces His Retirement

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a veteran Big Ten football player announced his retirement from the game of football.

Cormac Sampson, an offensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers, is calling it a career. In a statement to Badger247, Sampson said he graduated in the spring and is choosing to focus on his career as an educator.

Here's what he said, via 247Sports:

"I have graduated this past spring and I felt like for my professional career as an educator I needed to pursue that more fully than having another year in college football," Sampson said. "It was fully my choice and I'm proud of what I accomplished as a Badger. I look forward to rooting on the guys this upcoming year."

Sampson appeared in 32 games for the Badgers during his collegiate career with six starts.