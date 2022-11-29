Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: General view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmets are seen during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

An Iowa quarterback is going to be playing elsewhere next season.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. He was the backup quarterback to Spencer Petras for the majority of the 2022 season.

Padilla appeared in two games this season, completing 21-of-43 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

He also appeared in eight games for the Hawkeyes last season, completing 55-of-112 passes for 636 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. For his career, he's thrown for 821 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Before Padilla committed to Iowa, he was a three-star prospect and the eighth-best player in his home state (Colorado), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the 1,150th overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

We'll have to see where he ends up heading into next season.