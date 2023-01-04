Veteran Big Ten Running Back Is Reportedly Transferring

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Helmets of the Michigan State Spartans during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

A Michigan State running back has entered the transfer portal.

According to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, running back Elijah Collins has entered the transfer portal and will have one year of eligibility left.

Collins is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him compile 70 rushes for 318 yards and six touchdowns. His best individual campaign came in 2019 when he racked up 222 carries for 988 yards and five touchdowns.

For his career, he's rushed for 1,506 yards and 11 touchdowns off 353 carries.

He was originally part of the 2018 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit out of Michigan, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 38 running back recruit in the country and the No. 740 overall recruit, regardless of position.

It remains to be seen where this talented running back ends up.