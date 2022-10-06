Veteran Broncos Running Back Will Be Inactive Tonight

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Jared Cook #87 celebrates with Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A running back that the Denver Broncos just signed earlier this week will not be active for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Latavius Murray won't be active. It's too quick of a turnaround for him since he's only been in the Broncos' system for a couple of days.

Rapoport expects him to play against the Chargers on Oct. 16.

This means that it will be the Melvin Gordon show for the Broncos. Gordon is set to get the bulk of the carries after Javonte Williams was lost for the season on Monday.

Murray only played in one game for the Saints (Oct. 2 against the Minnesota Vikings) before he got released. He finished with 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown as the Saints fell, 28-25.

Kickoff for the Broncos-Colts contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.