Veteran CNN Reporter Has Tragically Died At 60

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES - 2019/02/06: The CNN logo is seen atop its bureau in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The media world has tragically lost some very important reporters over the past couple of weeks.

This weekend, a longtime CNN investigative journalist died at the age of 60.

"Drew Griffin, CNN’s award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60," CNN announced.

Griffin, a beloved journalist, was part of CNN's investigative team for nearly two decades.

CNN released a note on Griffin's death to the staff.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Our thoughts are with Drew's friends and family members during this difficult time.