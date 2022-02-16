Tubby Smith is stepping down as head basketball coach at High Point University, the school announced. Smith’s son G.G., an assistant at High Point, will take over as head coach for the remainder of this season and next season.

After another bout with COVID-19, Smith saw this as the right time to step away and accelerate the forthcoming change.

“I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions,” Tubby Smith said in a statement. “Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I’m thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job.”

“… HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts,” Smith continued. “… Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future.”

Smith will continue to be involved through the end of the year, assisting with alumni and community engagement and fundraising.

Smith attended High Point as a student back in 1969. After his playing career, Tubby went on to coach at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, and Memphis. Before returning to his alma mater in 2018.

Over his 31-year coaching career, Tubby Smith has compiled a 642-370 record. A former Naismith Coach of the Year; Smith has received a number of coaching accolades, qualified for 18 NCAA tournaments and won a national championship with the Kentucky Wildcats.