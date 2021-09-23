Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire.

Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family.

The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida State quarterback has a baby on the way.

“Football has taught me a lot, and I’m grateful for where it has gotten me in life, but for me it’s time to move on and start supporting my family and soon-to-be newborn,” Hockman said, according to Cecil Joyce. “I’m excited for the future and look forward to being a great father/husband.”

“I want nothing but the best for everyone who helped me along the way. God’s plan is always greater.”

#MTSU coach Rick Stockstill on Hockman: "Bailey came to me Sunday morning and told me he had made the decision to not play football any longer. We talked about it, shook hands and I wished him well and let him know how much I appreciated his time here." @NC5 — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) September 20, 2021

Hockman, a 6-foot-2 quarterback, began his career at Florida State. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The quarterback transferred to N.C. State in 2018 after redshirting at Florida State in 2017. Hockman threw for more than 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns during two seasons of play with the Wolfpack.

Hockman then transferred again, playing for Middle Tennessee State in 2021. He threw for 463 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season.

Best of luck moving forward, Bailey.