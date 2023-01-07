Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

It's officially official. On Saturday, Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong confirmed reports that he was trending towards NC State by announcing his decision to join the Wolfpack.

Taking to his Twitter, the senior QB dropped a graphic revealing the move. Captioning the picture, "Final chapter."

Fans reacted to the quarterback's transfer destination on Saturday.

"Very excited to see Armstrong unite with OC Robert Anae," said The Athletic's David Ubben. "They made some magic at UVA in 2021. Wouldn't rule out some similar results in Raleigh."

"Brennan Armstrong reunites with his old OC," noted the Barstool College Football Show.

"Huge for State," tweeted Chris McClain.

"State at UVa this fall is gonna be spicy," another replied.

"Former Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong is going to NC State. Armstrong reunites with former Virginia/Syracuse OC Robert Anae, with whom he finished No. 2 nationally in passing yardage in 2021," said Matt Fortuna.

Could be the start of something beautiful on Hillsborough.