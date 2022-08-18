Veteran College Football Quarterback Has Reportedly Made His Transfer Decision

Transfer quarterback Jarret Doege has reportedly decided where he wants to transfer to for this season.

Per Josh Boutwell, the former West Virginia quarterback has committed to Troy University and is already practicing with the program.

Doege got his start at Bowling Green before he transferred to West Virginia at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He then started at WVU for the last three years before transferring to Western Kentucky.

He then entered the portal again after only being with the program for a few months.

He's coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 3,048 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also completing 65% of his passes.

For his career, he's thrown for 10,494 yards, 79 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions. This season will be the final one that he's eligible to play in.

Troy will open up its 2022-23 season against Ole Miss on Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. Time will tell if Doege will be the starter for that game or if he'll be eased in more smoothly.