Veteran Cornerback Announces Retirement After 13 NFL Seasons

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty has announced his retirement from football after 13 seasons in the NFL.

The 2009 draft pick took to Instagram with a touching video tribute for the game he dedicated much of his life to.

His children and wife, Melissa, narrated the video and chronicled his football life.

"I'm officially retiring from the National Football League," McCourty said. "These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey. As I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed an and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. That's what I'm most proud of when I look back on my career."



McCourty began his career in Tennessee and spent eight seasons with the Titans organization. He joined the New England Patriots organization in 2018, where he played for three seasons and won a Super Bowl alongside his twin brother, Devin.

The 34-year-old cornerback played his final season with the Miami Dolphins this past season, suiting up for seven games and four starts in 2021.

McCourty finishes his NFL career with 744 tackles, 18 interceptions, 108 passes defended and nine forced fumbles.

Devin McCourty signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Patriots earlier this offseason.