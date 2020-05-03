Veteran Cowboys Player Reacts To The Andy Dalton Signing

A veteran Dallas Cowboys player appears to be a fan of the team’s decision to sign free agent quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton, 32, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He didn’t take very long to make a decision on the free agent market.

The longtime Bengals starter has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal in Dallas. His contract is reportedly worth up to $7 million in 2020.

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who signed with the Cowboys this offseason, is a big fan of the move. The former Oklahoma Sooners star took to Twitter to react to the signing.

“Red rifle!! Let’s get it!!” McCoy wrote.

Red rifle!! Let’s get it!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) May 3, 2020

McCoy and Dalton played at Oklahoma and TCU, respectively, at the same time. McCoy came into the league in 2010 and Dalton came into it in 2012. The two players likely know each other pretty well.

Dalton should provide the Cowboys with a nice veteran backup presence. That is something the team has not had in a couple of seasons.