Veteran Driver Unsure If He'll Return: NASCAR World Reacts

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Could this be the end for Martin Truex Jr. in NASCAR?

Per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, "Martin Truex Jr. said he doesn’t know whether he will come back next year. He said he thinks about it every day and doesn’t know how he will decide. A lot of factors, including quality of life. Financial implications not as big a factor. He said he should know in a couple weeks."

The NASCAR world reacted to the 41-year-old racing veteran's uncertain future on Twitter.

"I will miss him so much if so…" one user tweeted. Adding, Truex "is by far my favorite Toyota driver! And I’ve been a fan of his since the DEI days."

"Sucks to see him go, but I totally get it if he leaves," commented another. "One of the last active drivers in NASCAR to have raced for DEI."

"I can't take it anymore, been going thru it since 16' seeing my childhood racers retire. DON'T DO IT MARTIN," a fan cried in all-caps.

"Doesn’t sound to me like he’s coming back…"

If this does, in fact, end up being the it for Truex in NASCAR, what a career it was.