Veteran Free Agent Announces He's Signing With Ravens

Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Pierre-Paul had a visit with the Ravens organization on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old pass rusher.

Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020. Before that, he helped the New York Giants win a title in 2012.

The veteran defensive end did not re-sign with the Bucs after a down year in 2021. He missed five games with a torn rotator cuff, which he described as the worst injury he's ever dealt with.

Pierre-Paul will help provide veteran depth on a Baltimore defensive line depth chart plagued by injuries in 2022.

The Ravens will face off against the New England Patriots in a Week 3 matchup on Sunday.