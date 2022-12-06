Veteran Iowa Player Announces He Will Be Transferring

Iowa is one of the many college football programs to lose a key player in this year's transfer portal.

Hawkeyes defensive back Terry Roberts is entering the portal as a graduate transfer.

Roberts was a rotational player during his four-year career in Iowa City, finding most of his success on special teams. He appeared in just five games for the Hawkeyes this year due to a season-ending leg injury.

He logged 13 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception through this five-game stretch.

“He’s been such a spark player for us — did such a great job on special teams, a real catalyst,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in November, per 247 Sports. “When he played in the defensive backfield, he’s played well. I'm not sure he's ever gotten back to full strength whenever it was, late October. It's tough. He's tried, worked at it. He shut it down here a couple weeks ago, four, five weeks ago.”

Roberts is one of several Iowa players to enter the transfer portal this year. He joins wide receivers Arland Bruce IV, Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams.

That being said, the Hawkeyes will also benefit from this year's portal. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his intent to transfer to Iowa earlier this week.