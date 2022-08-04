Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA - MARCH 21: The Philadelphia Phillies logo sits atop the new scoreboard at Citizen's Bank Park, the new home of the Philadelphia Phillies March 21, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Phillies officials aren't sure if the new park will be fully completed when Citizen's Bank Park is scheduled to open in April. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop.

According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi Gregorius. Per the report, the Phillies will lose $5 million by getting rid of him.

Unfortunately for Gregorius, his play this season really hasn't been up to par. In 63 games he has 45 hits, 17 runs and 19 RBIs with one home run.

Gregorius has been batting .181/.234/.284 in 167 plate appearances since July. Those rough numbers have brought his season totals down to .210/.263/.304 this season.

Didi Gregorius rose to national prominence as the successor at shortstop for the New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter.

In five seasons for the Bronx Bombers, Gregorius had 659 hits, 334 runs, 97 home runs and 360 RBIs. He had three straight seasons of at least 20 home runs, breaking Jeter's single season record for homers by a shortstop in the process.

The Yankees failed to extend Gregorius after the 2019 season, and he joined the Phillies in the 2020 free agency period.

At 32 years of age, Gregorius should still have some baseball left in him. But his rapid decline is not going to result in a ton of suitors.

Where do you think Didi Gregorius will go next?